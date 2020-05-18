What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Katharine McPhee, current as of 2020-05-17. I personally have always appreciated Katharine McPhee, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Katharine McPhee right now? On Google Trends Katharine McPhee had a popularity ranking of 17 ten days ago, 14 nine days ago, 22 eight days ago, 10 seven days ago, 15 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 15 four days ago, 19 three days ago, 19 two days ago, 20 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 16. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 28. If we compare Katharine McPhee’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 13.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 17.6. so by that measure, Katharine McPhee is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Katharine McPhee never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Katharine McPhee has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-17, my research indicates that people searching for Katharine McPhee are also searching for these related terms: david foster katharine mcphee, david foster, scorpion, community, katharine mcphee age, katharine mcphee american idol, david foster and katharine mcphee, elyes gabel, katharine mcphee wedding, scorpion serie, amber community, katharine mcphee husband, katharine mcphee instagram, scorpion cast, how old is katharine mcphee, david foster wife, who is katharine mcphee married to, actrice scorpion and scorpion tv show.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Katharine McPhee, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones