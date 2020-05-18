Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Claire Danes, current as of 2020-05-18. I personally have always appreciated Claire Danes, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Claire Danes right now? On Google Trends Claire Danes had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 22 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 22 six days ago, 19 five days ago, 18 four days ago, 14 three days ago, 14 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 24. If we compare Claire Danes’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 24.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 20.3. so by that measure, Claire Danes has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Claire Danes never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Claire Danes has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-18, my research indicates that people searching for Claire Danes are also searching for these related terms: homeland claire danes, homeland, claire danes husband, romeo and juliet claire danes, romeo and juliet, hugh dancy, leonardo dicaprio, claire danes movies, homeland cast, claire danes net worth, homeland season 8, mandy patinkin, carrie mathison, claire danes young, claire danes age, stardust, how old is claire danes, claire danes children, homeland carrie, terminator 3, romeo and juliet movie, clare danes, claire danes feet, claire danes height and morena baccarin.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Claire Danes, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones