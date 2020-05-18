Hello! I have found some fun facts on Drake, current as of 2020-05-18. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Drake, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Drake right now? On Google Trends Drake had a popularity ranking of 34 ten days ago, 34 nine days ago, 34 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 36 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 31 four days ago, 31 three days ago, 31 two days ago, 32 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 38. If we compare Drake’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 25.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 33.2. so by that measure, Drake is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Drake never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Drake has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-18, my research indicates that people searching for Drake are also searching for these related terms: the drake, drake lyrics, drake slide, drake and josh, drake song, drake son, drake toosie, drake net worth, new drake, drake toosie slide, drake 2020, toosie slide, drake songs, nathan drake, drake baby, drake meme, drake album, my drake, drake bell, drake instagram, drake future, uncharted, future, francis drake and drake rihanna.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Drake, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones