Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Drake, current as of 2020-05-17. I personally have always appreciated Drake, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Drake right now? On Google Trends Drake had a popularity ranking of 36 ten days ago, 34 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 35 seven days ago, 39 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 32 four days ago, 31 three days ago, 31 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 39. If we compare Drake’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 34.1. so by that measure, Drake is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Drake never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Drake has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-17, my research indicates that people searching for Drake are also searching for these related terms: the drake, drake lyrics, drake and josh, drake slide, drake song, drake son, drake net worth, drake songs, toosie slide drake, new drake, toosie slide, drake baby, drake meme, drake 2020, nathan drake, drake album, future, future drake, drake bell, drake instagram, uncharted, francis drake, life is good drake, drake rihanna and drake coronavirus.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Drake, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones