Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Jenny McCarthy, current as of 2020-05-18. I personally really like Jenny McCarthy, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jenny McCarthy right now? On Google Trends Jenny McCarthy had a popularity ranking of 25 ten days ago, 39 nine days ago, 20 eight days ago, 19 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 13 five days ago, 10 four days ago, 9 three days ago, 9 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 14. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-07 when they had a rank of 39. If we compare Jenny McCarthy’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 20.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 19.2. so by that measure, Jenny McCarthy has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jenny McCarthy never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jenny McCarthy has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-18, my research indicates that people searching for Jenny McCarthy are also searching for these related terms: jenny mccarthy wahlberg, masked singer, jenny mccarthy melissa mccarthy, melissa mccarthy, donnie wahlberg, who is jenny mccarthy, the masked singer, mark wahlberg, jenny mccarthy married to, jim carrey, melissa and jenny mccarthy, nicole scherzinger, jenny mccarthy net worth, jenny mccarthy husband, masked singer judges, ken jeong, jenny mccarthy show, jenny mccarthy son, who is jenny mccarthy married to, robin thicke, two and a half men, jenny mccarthy age, courtney two and a half men, donnie wahlberg net worth and the masked singer season 3.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jenny McCarthy, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones