Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Keith Urban, current as of 2020-05-18. I personally am a big fan of Keith Urban, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Keith Urban right now? On Google Trends Keith Urban had a popularity ranking of 5 ten days ago, 6 nine days ago, 7 eight days ago, 8 seven days ago, 7 six days ago, 5 five days ago, 4 four days ago, 6 three days ago, 6 two days ago, 4 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 11. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-15 when they had a rank of 11. If we compare Keith Urban’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 5.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 6.3. so by that measure, Keith Urban is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Keith Urban never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Keith Urban has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-18, my research indicates that people searching for Keith Urban are also searching for these related terms: nicole kidman, nicole kidman keith urban, keith urban songs, keith urban and nicole kidman, keith urban wife, keith urban blue, youtube keith urban, keith urban god whispered your name, keith urban tour, keith urban concert, keith urban fighter, keith urban guitar, the fighter keith urban, rolling stones, keith urban live, keith urban kids, carrie underwood, keith urban carrie underwood, keith urban net worth, keith urban age, higher love keith urban, keith urban somebody like you, keith urban new song, keith urban bee gees and garth brooks.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Keith Urban, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones