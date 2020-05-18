Hello! I have found some fun facts on Martha Stewart, current as of 2020-05-17. I personally have always appreciated Martha Stewart, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Martha Stewart right now? On Google Trends Martha Stewart had a popularity ranking of 50 ten days ago, 51 nine days ago, 46 eight days ago, 50 seven days ago, 72 six days ago, 77 five days ago, 68 four days ago, 89 three days ago, 89 two days ago, 67 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 57. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-12 when they had a rank of 89. If we compare Martha Stewart’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 62.7. so by that measure, Martha Stewart is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Martha Stewart never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Martha Stewart has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-17, my research indicates that people searching for Martha Stewart are also searching for these related terms: martha stewart jail, martha stewart cookies, martha stewart recipes, martha stewart snoop dogg, snoop dogg, martha stewart pancakes, martha stewart prison, martha stewart living, martha stewart net worth, martha stewart and snoop dogg, banana bread martha stewart, banana bread, martha stewart furniture, martha stewart kitchen, did martha stewart go to jail, martha stewart paint, martha stewart chocolate chip cookies, martha stewart young, chocolate chip cookies, martha stewart show, why did martha stewart go to jail, martha stewart age, martha stewart chocolate cake, martha stewart collection and martha stewart instagram.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Martha Stewart, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones