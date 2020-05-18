Hello! I have found some fun facts on Britney Spears, current as of 2020-05-18. I personally really like Britney Spears, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Britney Spears right now? On Google Trends Britney Spears had a popularity ranking of 52 ten days ago, 47 nine days ago, 53 eight days ago, 88 seven days ago, 66 six days ago, 47 five days ago, 40 four days ago, 44 three days ago, 44 two days ago, 49 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 51. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 88. If we compare Britney Spears’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 53.7. so by that measure, Britney Spears is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Britney Spears never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Britney Spears has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-18, my research indicates that people searching for Britney Spears are also searching for these related terms: toxic, toxic britney spears, britney spears 2020, britney spears instagram, one more time britney spears, one more time, britney spears songs, britney spears age, britney spears song, justin timberlake britney spears, britney spears worth, justin timberlake, britney spears net worth, baby one more time, britney spears baby one more time, perfume britney spears, britney spears video, britney spears criminal, criminal, christina aguilera, britney spears fantasy, britney spears kids, oops i did it again, britney spears oops i did it again and britney spears movie.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Britney Spears, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones