Hello! I have found some fun facts on James Woods, current as of 2020-05-18. I personally am a big fan of James Woods, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is James Woods right now? On Google Trends James Woods had a popularity ranking of 63 ten days ago, 48 nine days ago, 42 eight days ago, 54 seven days ago, 66 six days ago, 51 five days ago, 37 four days ago, 59 three days ago, 59 two days ago, 57 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 43. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 66. If we compare James Woods’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 52.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.0. so by that measure, James Woods has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that James Woods never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how James Woods has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-18, my research indicates that people searching for James Woods are also searching for these related terms: twitter james woods, trump, tiger woods, trump twitter, lebron james, donald trump, donald trump twitter, breitbart, james woods movies, fox news, into the woods, james woods net worth, james wood, james corden, james woods family guy, james woods iq, tiger woods net worth, james woods tweets, jack posobiec, who is james woods, bill mitchell, james woods tweet, bill mitchell twitter, ben shapiro and ben shapiro twitter.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding James Woods, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones