What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Jonas Brothers, current as of 2020-05-18. I personally really like Jonas Brothers, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jonas Brothers right now? On Google Trends Jonas Brothers had a popularity ranking of 39 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 40 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 34 four days ago, 65 three days ago, 65 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 68. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-15 when they had a rank of 68. If we compare Jonas Brothers’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 57.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.9. so by that measure, Jonas Brothers has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jonas Brothers never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jonas Brothers has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-18, my research indicates that people searching for Jonas Brothers are also searching for these related terms: the jonas brothers, nick jonas, nick jonas brothers, jonas brothers lyrics, joe jonas, what a man gotta do jonas brothers, jonas brothers songs, jonas brothers song, sucker, sucker jonas brothers, what a man gotta do, only human jonas brothers, human jonas brothers, jonas brothers human, jonas brothers age, kevin jonas, jonas brothers wives, jonas brothers 2020, demi lovato, demi lovato jonas brothers, jonas brothers wife, jonas brother, how old jonas brothers, jonas brothers tour and jonas brothers show.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jonas Brothers, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones