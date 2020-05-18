What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Denise Richards, current as of 2020-05-17. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Denise Richards, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Denise Richards right now? On Google Trends Denise Richards had a popularity ranking of 5 ten days ago, 9 nine days ago, 11 eight days ago, 8 seven days ago, 7 six days ago, 8 five days ago, 5 four days ago, 7 three days ago, 7 two days ago, 8 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 16. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-14 when they had a rank of 16. If we compare Denise Richards’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 3.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 8.4. so by that measure, Denise Richards is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Denise Richards never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Denise Richards has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-17, my research indicates that people searching for Denise Richards are also searching for these related terms: brandi glanville denise richards, brandi glanville, charlie sheen denise richards, rhobh, denise richards affair, denise richards and brandi glanville, rhobh denise richards, denise richards husband, charlie sheen, denise richards net worth, denise richards 2020, denise richards young, kyle richards, denise richards beverly hills housewives, real housewives, aaron denise richards husband, denise richards brandy, housewives of beverly hills, wild things, denise richards friends, denise richards bold and beautiful, denise richards age, lisa rinna, denise richards news and denise richards instagram.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Denise Richards, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones