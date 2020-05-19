Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Adele, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally have always appreciated Adele, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Adele right now? On Google Trends Adele had a popularity ranking of 79 ten days ago, 44 nine days ago, 32 eight days ago, 23 seven days ago, 14 six days ago, 11 five days ago, 10 four days ago, 10 three days ago, 10 two days ago, 9 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 9. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-07 when they had a rank of 79. If we compare Adele’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 5.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.1. so by that measure, Adele is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Adele never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Adele has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Adele are also searching for these related terms: adele 2020, adele weight, adele weight loss, adele 2020 weight loss, adele haenel, adele lyrics, hello, adele hello, someone like you adele, someone like you, adele songs, new adele, adele diet, adele instagram, adele divorce, hello lyrics adele, hello lyrics, adele now, adele before, la vida de adele, adele worth, youtube adele, adele lose weight, adele husband and rolling in the deep.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Adele, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones