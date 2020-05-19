Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Jordin Sparks, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally really like Jordin Sparks, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jordin Sparks right now? On Google Trends Jordin Sparks had a popularity ranking of 33 ten days ago, 24 nine days ago, 41 eight days ago, 46 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 31 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 49. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-16 when they had a rank of 49. If we compare Jordin Sparks’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 33.6. so by that measure, Jordin Sparks is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jordin Sparks never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jordin Sparks has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Jordin Sparks are also searching for these related terms: no air jordin sparks, jordin sparks songs, jason derulo, tattoo jordin sparks, battlefield jordin sparks, no air jordin sparks lyrics, jordan sparks, jordin sparks american idol, jordin sparks net worth, jordin sparks 2020, jordin sparks one step at a time, battlefield jordin sparks lyrics, one wing jordin sparks, jordin sparks family, jordyn woods, who is jordin sparks, jordin sparks age, jesse mccartney, jordin sparks and sage the gemini and clive owen.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jordin Sparks, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones