I have found some cool stuff on Bradley Cooper, current as of 2020-05-19.

First… how popular is Bradley Cooper right now? On Google Trends Bradley Cooper had a popularity ranking of 48 ten days ago, 55 nine days ago, 79 eight days ago, 75 seven days ago, 53 six days ago, 49 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 40 three days ago, 40 two days ago, 98 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 80. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-15 when they had a rank of 98. If we compare Bradley Cooper’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 59.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 62.6. so by that measure, Bradley Cooper is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Bradley Cooper never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Bradley Cooper has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Bradley Cooper are also searching for these related terms: lady gaga, lady gaga bradley cooper, bradley cooper movie, bradley cooper movies, lady gaga and bradley cooper, bradley cooper star is born, star is born, film bradley cooper, a star is born, a star is born bradley cooper, bradley cooper irina, bradley cooper irina shayk, irina shayk, shallow, bradley cooper shallow, jennifer lawrence, bradley cooper jennifer lawrence, lady gaga bradley cooper shallow, bradley cooper 2020, lady gaga shallow, brad pitt, bradley cooper wife, bradley cooper y lady gaga, hangover and bradley cooper hangover.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Bradley Cooper, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones