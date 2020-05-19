Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Matt Damon, current as of 2020-05-18. I personally am a big fan of Matt Damon, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Matt Damon right now? On Google Trends Matt Damon had a popularity ranking of 25 ten days ago, 27 nine days ago, 28 eight days ago, 33 seven days ago, 37 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 23 four days ago, 84 three days ago, 84 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 61. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-14 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Matt Damon’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 44.6. so by that measure, Matt Damon is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Matt Damon never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Matt Damon has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-18, my research indicates that people searching for Matt Damon are also searching for these related terms: matt damon movies, matt damon movie, film matt damon, matt damon ben affleck, ben affleck, matt damon mark wahlberg, mark wahlberg, matt damon contagion, contagion matt damon, contagion, bourne, dicaprio, matt damon wife, leonardo dicaprio, contagio matt damon, matt damon leonardo dicaprio, matt damon netflix, matt damon virus, matt damon coronavirus, pelicula matt damon, brad pitt, will hunting, young matt damon, matt damon 2020 and good will hunting.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Matt Damon, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones