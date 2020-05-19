What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Prince William, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally really like Prince William, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Prince William right now? On Google Trends Prince William had a popularity ranking of 26 ten days ago, 24 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 100 seven days ago, 26 six days ago, 21 five days ago, 23 four days ago, 23 three days ago, 23 two days ago, 23 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 25. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Prince William’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.6. so by that measure, Prince William is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Prince William never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Prince William has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Prince William are also searching for these related terms: prince harry, prince william county, harry, prince william kate, kate, prince charles, meghan, kate and william, prince harry and prince william, prince william and kate, prince william and harry, kate middleton, prince harry and william, kate middleton prince william, prince william news, prince william coronavirus, meghan markle, queen elizabeth, prince william county va, young prince william, prince william county schools, prince harry meghan markle, prince william family, prince harry and meghan and harry and meghan.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Prince William, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones