What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Vanessa Minnillo, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Vanessa Minnillo, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Vanessa Minnillo right now? On Google Trends Vanessa Minnillo had a popularity ranking of 0 ten days ago, 0 nine days ago, 0 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 36 six days ago, 35 five days ago, 0 four days ago, 18 three days ago, 18 two days ago, 0 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 0. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-11 when they had a rank of 36. If we compare Vanessa Minnillo’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 10.9. so by that measure, Vanessa Minnillo has regressed. But in any case Vanessa Minnillo can’t be considered an extremely popular person, at least as of 2020-05-19, since they have a rank of 0 on at least 1 day.

And what about how Vanessa Minnillo has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Vanessa Minnillo are also searching for these related terms: vanessa lachey and nick lachey.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Vanessa Minnillo, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones