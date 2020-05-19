Hello! I have found some interesting information on Scarlett Johansson, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Scarlett Johansson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Scarlett Johansson right now? On Google Trends Scarlett Johansson had a popularity ranking of 50 ten days ago, 57 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 89 seven days ago, 67 six days ago, 57 five days ago, 47 four days ago, 45 three days ago, 45 two days ago, 51 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 66. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Scarlett Johansson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 62.9. so by that measure, Scarlett Johansson is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Scarlett Johansson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Scarlett Johansson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Scarlett Johansson are also searching for these related terms: scarlett johansson movies, scarlett johansson black widow, black widow, is scarlett johansson, colin jost, scarlett johansson colin jost, colin jost scarlett, chris evans, scarlett johansson avengers, avengers, chris evans scarlett johansson, scarlet, ryan reynolds scarlett johansson, scarlet johansson, instagram scarlett johansson, scarlett johansson 2020, ryan reynolds, film scarlett johansson, scarlett johansson sexy, sexy scarlett johansson, marvel, scarlett johansson marvel, scarlett johansson age, scarlett johansson net worth and lucy.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Scarlett Johansson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones