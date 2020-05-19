Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Lamar Odom, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally have always appreciated Lamar Odom, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lamar Odom right now? On Google Trends Lamar Odom had a popularity ranking of 33 ten days ago, 46 nine days ago, 39 eight days ago, 44 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 42 four days ago, 52 three days ago, 52 two days ago, 37 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 43. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-14 when they had a rank of 52. If we compare Lamar Odom’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 41.9. so by that measure, Lamar Odom has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Lamar Odom never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lamar Odom has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Lamar Odom are also searching for these related terms: khloe kardashian lamar odom, khloe kardashian, khloe and lamar, lamar odom net worth, nore lamar odom, what happened to lamar odom, lamar odom girlfriend, kobe bryant, lamar odom wife, lamar odom instagram, lamar odom stats, kourtney kardashian, lamar odom kids, tristan thompson, drink champs lamar odom, lamar odom engaged, lamar jackson, lamar odom now, lamar odom height, lamar odom net worth 2020, kylie jenner, lamar odom book, lamar odom accident, lamar odom fiance and keeping up with the kardashians.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lamar Odom, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones