Hello! I have found some curious things on Shia LaBeouf, current as of 2020-05-18. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Shia LaBeouf, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Shia LaBeouf right now? On Google Trends Shia LaBeouf had a popularity ranking of 18 ten days ago, 19 nine days ago, 17 eight days ago, 29 seven days ago, 22 six days ago, 16 five days ago, 18 four days ago, 18 three days ago, 18 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 20. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 29. If we compare Shia LaBeouf’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 25.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 19.9. so by that measure, Shia LaBeouf has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Shia LaBeouf never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Shia LaBeouf has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-18, my research indicates that people searching for Shia LaBeouf are also searching for these related terms: shia labeouf dad, shia labeouf honey boy, shia labeouf movies, honey boy, transformers shia labeouf, transformers, megan fox, mia goth, shia labeouf megan fox, shia labeouf net worth, shia labeouf mia goth, shia labeouf wife, shia labeouf 2020, shia labeouf even stevens, even stevens, just do it, shia labeouf film, just do it shia labeouf, shia labeouf peanut butter falcon, shia labeouf age, shia labeouf fka twigs, peanut butter falcon, shia labeouf girlfriend, tom hardy shia labeouf and tom hardy.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Shia LaBeouf, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones