Hello! I have found some interesting information on Dane Cook, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally really like Dane Cook, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Dane Cook right now? On Google Trends Dane Cook had a popularity ranking of 19 ten days ago, 18 nine days ago, 37 eight days ago, 32 seven days ago, 55 six days ago, 19 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 24 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 19. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-11 when they had a rank of 55. If we compare Dane Cook’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 24.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 27.4. so by that measure, Dane Cook is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Dane Cook never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Dane Cook has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-31 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Dane Cook are also searching for these related terms: dane cook comedy, dane cook comedian, dane cook movies, dane cook specials, dane cook movie, dane cook girlfriend, dane cook 2020, dane cook net worth, dane cook wiki, dane cook brother, employee of the month, dane cook imdb, what happened to dane cook, dax shepard, dane cook plastic surgery, dane cook burger king, dane cook brother darryl mccauley, dane cook stand up comedy, good luck chuck, dane cook comedy central presents, dane cook stand up specials and dane cook car accident.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Dane Cook, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones