Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Leonardo DiCaprio, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally am a big fan of Leonardo DiCaprio, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Leonardo DiCaprio right now? On Google Trends Leonardo DiCaprio had a popularity ranking of 56 ten days ago, 60 nine days ago, 77 eight days ago, 73 seven days ago, 61 six days ago, 58 five days ago, 50 four days ago, 58 three days ago, 58 two days ago, 55 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 70. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 77. If we compare Leonardo DiCaprio’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 48.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 61.8. so by that measure, Leonardo DiCaprio is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Leonardo DiCaprio never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Leonardo DiCaprio has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Leonardo DiCaprio are also searching for these related terms: leonardo dicaprio movies, brad pitt, brad pitt leonardo dicaprio, leonardo dicaprio movie, leonardo dicaprio young, titanic, titanic leonardo dicaprio, film leonardo dicaprio, leonardo dicaprio kate winslet, kate winslet, oscar leonardo dicaprio, johnny depp, leonardo dicaprio age, hollywood, leonardo dicaprio 2020, leonardo dicaprio net worth, pelicula leonardo dicaprio, camila morrone, leonardo dicaprio camila morrone, leonardo dicaprio filme, leonardo dicaprio wife, leonardo dicaprio girlfriend, leonardo di caprio, leonardo dicaprio romeo and juliet and romeo and juliet.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Leonardo DiCaprio, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones