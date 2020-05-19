Hello! I have found some curious things on Dina Manzo, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally am a big fan of Dina Manzo, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Dina Manzo right now? On Google Trends Dina Manzo had a popularity ranking of 6 ten days ago, 6 nine days ago, 6 eight days ago, 13 seven days ago, 8 six days ago, 8 five days ago, 8 four days ago, 11 three days ago, 11 two days ago, 12 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 0. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 13. If we compare Dina Manzo’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 18.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 7.8. so by that measure, Dina Manzo has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Dina Manzo never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Dina Manzo has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Dina Manzo are also searching for these related terms: caroline manzo, dina manzo husband and dina manzo daughter.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Dina Manzo, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones