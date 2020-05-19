What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Martha Stewart, current as of 2020-05-18. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Martha Stewart, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Martha Stewart right now? On Google Trends Martha Stewart had a popularity ranking of 48 ten days ago, 48 nine days ago, 46 eight days ago, 70 seven days ago, 68 six days ago, 57 five days ago, 85 four days ago, 60 three days ago, 60 two days ago, 57 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-12 when they had a rank of 85. If we compare Martha Stewart’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 36.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 59.1. so by that measure, Martha Stewart is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Martha Stewart never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Martha Stewart has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-18, my research indicates that people searching for Martha Stewart are also searching for these related terms: martha stewart jail, martha stewart cookies, martha stewart recipes, snoop dogg martha stewart, snoop dogg, martha stewart and snoop dogg, pancakes martha stewart, banana bread, martha stewart living, martha stewart prison, martha stewart banana bread, martha stewart kitchen, did martha stewart go to jail, martha stewart paint, martha stewart furniture, martha stewart net worth, martha stewart collection, martha stewart chocolate chip cookies, martha stewart wine, martha stewart chocolate cake, why did martha stewart go to jail, martha stewart bread recipe, chocolate chip cookies, who is martha stewart and martha stewart age.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Martha Stewart, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones