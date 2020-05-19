Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Barry Zito, current as of 2020-05-18. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Barry Zito, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Barry Zito right now? On Google Trends Barry Zito had a popularity ranking of 2 ten days ago, 14 nine days ago, 3 eight days ago, 2 seven days ago, 1 six days ago, 1 five days ago, 1 four days ago, 1 three days ago, 1 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 23. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-14 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Barry Zito’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 0.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 14.8. so by that measure, Barry Zito is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Barry Zito never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Barry Zito has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-18, my research indicates that people searching for Barry Zito are also searching for these related terms: barry zito masked singer, masked singer, barry zito rhino, masked singer rhino, the masked singer, who is barry zito, bow wow, rhino on masked singer, kandi burruss, barry zito kids, barry zito height, who is the rhino masked singer, who is rhino on masked singer, robin thicke, jesse mccartney, who is the rhino on masked singer, jackie evancho, barry zito jag, barry zito singing, frog masked singer, masked singer kitty, who is the rhino on the masked singer, barry zito wife, barry zito number and barry zito baby.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Barry Zito, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones