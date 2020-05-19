Hello! I have found some fun facts on Cindy Crawford, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally am a big fan of Cindy Crawford, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Cindy Crawford right now? On Google Trends Cindy Crawford had a popularity ranking of 28 ten days ago, 36 nine days ago, 44 eight days ago, 50 seven days ago, 40 six days ago, 27 five days ago, 27 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 29 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 42. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 50. If we compare Cindy Crawford’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 52.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 35.5. so by that measure, Cindy Crawford has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Cindy Crawford never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Cindy Crawford has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Cindy Crawford are also searching for these related terms: cindy crawford son, kaia gerber, cindy crawford daughter, cindy crawford instagram, young cindy crawford, cindy crawford richard gere, richard gere, cindy crawford son tattoo, claudia schiffer, naomi campbell, presley gerber, cindy crawford home, cindy crawford 2020, cindy crawford sectional, cindy crawford age, cindy crawford net worth, cindy crawford sofa, cindy crawford son face tattoo, cindy crawford furniture, rande gerber, kate moss, cindy crawford workout, joan crawford, christy turlington and julia roberts.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Cindy Crawford, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones