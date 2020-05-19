Hello! I have found some interesting information on Jason Bateman, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jason Bateman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Bateman right now? On Google Trends Jason Bateman had a popularity ranking of 27 ten days ago, 28 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 25 six days ago, 21 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 21 three days ago, 21 two days ago, 23 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 41. If we compare Jason Bateman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 13.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 27.5. so by that measure, Jason Bateman is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Bateman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Bateman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Bateman are also searching for these related terms: ozark jason bateman, ozark, jason bateman movies, jason bateman wife, laura linney, jason bateman movie, jason bateman net worth, justine bateman, jason bateman netflix, jason bateman outsider, outsider jason bateman, ozark cast, jason bateman house, jason bateman show, jason bateman family, jason bateman the outsider, the outsider, jason bateman tv, jason bateman little house, little house on the prairie, jason bateman on little house on the prairie, jason bateman little house on the prairie, jason bateman series, jason bateman age and jason bateman shows.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Bateman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones