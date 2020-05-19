What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Daniel Radcliffe, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Daniel Radcliffe, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Daniel Radcliffe right now? On Google Trends Daniel Radcliffe had a popularity ranking of 64 ten days ago, 63 nine days ago, 68 eight days ago, 62 seven days ago, 67 six days ago, 82 five days ago, 68 four days ago, 55 three days ago, 55 two days ago, 53 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 70. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-12 when they had a rank of 82. If we compare Daniel Radcliffe’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 30.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 65.2. so by that measure, Daniel Radcliffe is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Daniel Radcliffe never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Daniel Radcliffe has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-11 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Daniel Radcliffe are also searching for these related terms: harry potter daniel radcliffe, daniel harry potter, harry potter, emma watson, emma watson daniel radcliffe, rupert grint, is daniel radcliffe, daniel radcliffe movies, daniel radcliffe worth, daniel radcliffe emma watson rupert grint, daniel radcliffe net worth, daniel radcliffe girlfriend, daniel radcliffe height, daniel radcliffe 2020, daniel radcliffe age, tom felton, daniel radcliffe film, erin darke, daniel radcliffe erin darke, harry potter cast, instagram daniel radcliffe, harry potter movies, daniel radcliffe coronavirus, actor harry potter and daniel radcliffe akimbo.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Daniel Radcliffe, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones