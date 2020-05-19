What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Denise Richards, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally have always appreciated Denise Richards, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Denise Richards right now? On Google Trends Denise Richards had a popularity ranking of 10 ten days ago, 8 nine days ago, 7 eight days ago, 7 seven days ago, 5 six days ago, 5 five days ago, 7 four days ago, 17 three days ago, 17 two days ago, 9 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 9. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-14 when they had a rank of 17. If we compare Denise Richards’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 3.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 8.4. so by that measure, Denise Richards is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Denise Richards never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Denise Richards has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Denise Richards are also searching for these related terms: denise richards brandi glanville, brandi glanville, denise richards charlie sheen, rhobh, charlie sheen, denise richards rhobh, denise richards husband, rhobh denise richards, denise richards affair, denise richards and brandi glanville, beverly hills housewives denise richards, denise richards net worth, real housewives, kyle richards, denise richards 2020, young denise richards, housewives of beverly hills, denise richards housewives of beverly hills, bold and beautiful, wild things, denise richards husband aaron, real housewives of beverly hills, denise richards real housewives of beverly hills, denise richards bold and beautiful and denise richards friends.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Denise Richards, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones