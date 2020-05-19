What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Hailee Steinfeld, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally have always appreciated Hailee Steinfeld, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Hailee Steinfeld right now? On Google Trends Hailee Steinfeld had a popularity ranking of 58 ten days ago, 83 nine days ago, 88 eight days ago, 89 seven days ago, 60 six days ago, 56 five days ago, 51 four days ago, 51 three days ago, 51 two days ago, 54 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 60. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 89. If we compare Hailee Steinfeld’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 40.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 65.0. so by that measure, Hailee Steinfeld is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Hailee Steinfeld never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Hailee Steinfeld has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Hailee Steinfeld are also searching for these related terms: niall horan hailee steinfeld, niall horan, hailee steinfeld bumblebee, bumblebee, pitch perfect, hailee steinfeld movies, hailee steinfeld songs, hailee steinfeld wrong direction, pitch perfect hailee steinfeld, hailee steinfeld i love yous, hailee steinfeld and niall horan, hailee steinfeld age, starving hailee steinfeld, true grit, hailee steinfeld instagram, hailee steinfeld capital letters, hailee steinfeld let me go, edge of seventeen, hailee steinfeld height, hailee steinfeld feet, pitch perfect 3, hailee steinfeld hot, hailee steinfeld love myself, selena gomez and i love you hailee steinfeld.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Hailee Steinfeld, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones