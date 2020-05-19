Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Princess Diana, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally really like Princess Diana, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Princess Diana right now? On Google Trends Princess Diana had a popularity ranking of 46 ten days ago, 44 nine days ago, 50 eight days ago, 56 seven days ago, 41 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 36 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 43. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 56. If we compare Princess Diana’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.7. so by that measure, Princess Diana is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Princess Diana never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Princess Diana has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Princess Diana are also searching for these related terms: prince, prince charles, princess diana prince charles, princess diana death, diana princess of wales, queen elizabeth, princess diana wedding, princess diana beanie baby, prince harry, princess diana dress, princess diana died, princess diana and charles, how did princess diana die, death of princess diana, prince william, princess diana daughter, who is princess diana, the queen, princess diana age, who was princess diana, meghan markle, prince charles and princess diana, princess diana funeral, prince charles and diana and princess margaret.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Princess Diana, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones