Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Elisabetta Canalis, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally really like Elisabetta Canalis, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Elisabetta Canalis right now? On Google Trends Elisabetta Canalis had a popularity ranking of 15 ten days ago, 15 nine days ago, 8 eight days ago, 10 seven days ago, 7 six days ago, 7 five days ago, 9 four days ago, 5 three days ago, 5 two days ago, 7 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 14. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-07 when they had a rank of 15. If we compare Elisabetta Canalis’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 20.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 9.7. so by that measure, Elisabetta Canalis has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Elisabetta Canalis never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Elisabetta Canalis has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Elisabetta Canalis are also searching for these related terms: elisabetta canalis instagram, maddalena corvaglia, chiara ferragni, chiara ferragni instagram, elisabetta canalis oggi, george clooney, elisabetta canalis età, melissa satta, pollo elisabetta canalis, stasera in tv, elisabetta canalis e maddalena corvaglia and elisabetta canalis fashion week.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Elisabetta Canalis, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones