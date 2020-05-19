Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Elizabeth Taylor, current as of 2020-05-18. I personally really like Elizabeth Taylor, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Elizabeth Taylor right now? On Google Trends Elizabeth Taylor had a popularity ranking of 67 ten days ago, 66 nine days ago, 69 eight days ago, 83 seven days ago, 70 six days ago, 49 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 52 three days ago, 52 two days ago, 42 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 56. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 83. If we compare Elizabeth Taylor’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 45.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 60.3. so by that measure, Elizabeth Taylor is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Elizabeth Taylor never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Elizabeth Taylor has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-18, my research indicates that people searching for Elizabeth Taylor are also searching for these related terms: elizabeth taylor eyes, richard burton, elizabeth taylor cleopatra, cleopatra, elizabeth taylor movies, elizabeth taylor husbands, james taylor, liz taylor, taylor swift, elizabeth taylor young, audrey hepburn, elizabeth taylor ojos, michael jackson, elizabeth taylor and richard burton, marilyn monroe, elizabeth taylor white diamonds, queen elizabeth, elizabeth taylor perfume, sophia loren, eliza taylor, elizabeth taylor children, elizabeth warren, elizabeth taylor jewelry, little women and james dean.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Elizabeth Taylor, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones