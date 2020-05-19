What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Shar Jackson, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally have always appreciated Shar Jackson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Shar Jackson right now? On Google Trends Shar Jackson had a popularity ranking of 48 ten days ago, 33 nine days ago, 40 eight days ago, 55 seven days ago, 23 six days ago, 47 five days ago, 35 four days ago, 0 three days ago, 0 two days ago, 24 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 41. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 55. If we compare Shar Jackson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 34.6. so by that measure, Shar Jackson is getting more popular! But in any case Shar Jackson can’t be considered an extremely popular person, at least as of 2020-05-19, since they have a rank of 0 on at least 1 day.

And what about how Shar Jackson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19 and my research indicates that people searching for Shar Jackson are also searching for these related terms: kevin federline.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Shar Jackson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones