Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Elizabeth Olsen, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally am a big fan of Elizabeth Olsen, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Elizabeth Olsen right now? On Google Trends Elizabeth Olsen had a popularity ranking of 42 ten days ago, 48 nine days ago, 59 eight days ago, 53 seven days ago, 44 six days ago, 55 five days ago, 59 four days ago, 85 three days ago, 85 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 99. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-15 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Elizabeth Olsen’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 40.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 64.4. so by that measure, Elizabeth Olsen is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Elizabeth Olsen never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Elizabeth Olsen has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Elizabeth Olsen are also searching for these related terms: avengers, elizabeth olsen avengers, scarlett johansson, ashley olsen, mary kate olsen, elizabeth olsen scarlet witch, scarlet witch, wanda, olsen twins, elizabeth olsen age, mary kate ashley elizabeth olsen, elizabeth olsen movies, endgame, chris evans, elizabeth olsen instagram, avengers endgame, brie larson, mary kate and ashley, olsen sisters, mary kate and ashley olsen, avengers cast, elizabeth olsen sisters, wanda maximoff, elizabeth olsen net worth and age of ultron.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Elizabeth Olsen, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones