Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Minka Kelly, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally am a big fan of Minka Kelly, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Minka Kelly right now? On Google Trends Minka Kelly had a popularity ranking of 47 ten days ago, 42 nine days ago, 38 eight days ago, 66 seven days ago, 46 six days ago, 42 five days ago, 34 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 49. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 66. If we compare Minka Kelly’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.6. so by that measure, Minka Kelly is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Minka Kelly never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Minka Kelly has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Minka Kelly are also searching for these related terms: titans, minka kelly titans, leighton meester, the roommate, chris evans, friday night lights, titans cast, minka kelly instagram, detroit become human, minka kelly dating, jesse williams, minka kelly hot, minka kelly boyfriend, detroit become human north, minka kelly age, minka kelly husband, josh radnor, titanes, friday night lights cast, aimee teegarden, the roomate, the roommate cast, jackson avery, lyla garrity and night hunter.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Minka Kelly, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones