Hello! I have found some curious things on Martha Stewart, current as of 2020-05-20. I personally have always appreciated Martha Stewart, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Martha Stewart right now? On Google Trends Martha Stewart had a popularity ranking of 41 ten days ago, 65 nine days ago, 64 eight days ago, 53 seven days ago, 68 six days ago, 54 five days ago, 48 four days ago, 48 three days ago, 48 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 76. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-16 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Martha Stewart’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 61.7. so by that measure, Martha Stewart is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Martha Stewart never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Martha Stewart has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-20, my research indicates that people searching for Martha Stewart are also searching for these related terms: martha stewart cookies, martha stewart jail, martha stewart recipes, snoop dogg, snoop dogg martha stewart, martha stewart prison, martha stewart pancakes, pancakes, martha stewart net worth, martha stewart living, banana bread, martha stewart kitchen, martha stewart furniture, martha stewart banana bread, snoop and martha stewart, snoop dogg and martha stewart, did martha stewart go to jail, martha stewart paint, martha stewart age, martha stewart collection, martha stewart kitchen sink cookies, young martha stewart, martha stewart instagram, chocolate chip cookies and macys.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Martha Stewart, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones