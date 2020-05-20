Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Carrie Underwood, current as of 2020-05-20. I personally really like Carrie Underwood, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Carrie Underwood right now? On Google Trends Carrie Underwood had a popularity ranking of 26 ten days ago, 23 nine days ago, 27 eight days ago, 22 seven days ago, 23 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 24 four days ago, 21 three days ago, 21 two days ago, 32 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 38. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 38. If we compare Carrie Underwood’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 25.8. so by that measure, Carrie Underwood has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Carrie Underwood never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Carrie Underwood has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-20, my research indicates that people searching for Carrie Underwood are also searching for these related terms: carrie underwood songs, carrie underwood lyrics, carrie underwood american idol, carrie underwood how great thou art, how great thou art, carrie underwood 2020, carrie underwood net worth, champion, carrie underwood champion, kelly clarkson, carrie underwood husband, drinking alone carrie underwood, miranda lambert, youtube carrie underwood, carrie underwood calia, carrie underwood instagram, carrie fisher, carrie underwood vince gill, carrie underwood news, calia by carrie underwood, carrie underwood before he cheats, carrie underwood book, carrie underwood kids, carrie underwood age and carrie underwood blown away.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Carrie Underwood, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones