Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on James Blunt, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally have a love-hate relationship with James Blunt, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is James Blunt right now? On Google Trends James Blunt had a popularity ranking of 19 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 17 seven days ago, 16 six days ago, 15 five days ago, 18 four days ago, 22 three days ago, 22 two days ago, 17 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 38. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-16 when they had a rank of 38. If we compare James Blunt’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 30.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 20.3. so by that measure, James Blunt has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that James Blunt never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how James Blunt has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-31 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for James Blunt are also searching for these related terms: james blunt lyrics, james blunt beautiful, beautiful, james blunt monsters, james blunt 2020, james blunt konzert, james blunt songs, youtube james blunt, james blunt cold, james blunt the greatest, james blunt 1973, james blunt hamburg, james blunt goodbye my lover, james blunt concert, emily blunt, james blunt tour, twitter james blunt, high james blunt, james blunt monsters lyrics, james blunt father, james blunt pub, james blunt wife, james blunt ed sheeran, the truth james blunt and james blunt same mistake.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding James Blunt, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones