Hello! I have found some fun facts on Maci Bookout, current as of 2020-05-20. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Maci Bookout, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Maci Bookout right now? On Google Trends Maci Bookout had a popularity ranking of 40 ten days ago, 26 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 18 four days ago, 33 three days ago, 33 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 23. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-08 when they had a rank of 40. If we compare Maci Bookout’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 28.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 27.8. so by that measure, Maci Bookout has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Maci Bookout never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Maci Bookout has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-20, my research indicates that people searching for Maci Bookout are also searching for these related terms: teen mom, maci bookout pregnant, amber portwood, kailyn lowry, maci bookout house, maci bookout kids, is maci bookout pregnant, maci bookout net worth 2020 and maci bookout divorce.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Maci Bookout, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones