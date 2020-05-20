Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Demi Lovato, current as of 2020-05-20. I personally have always appreciated Demi Lovato, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Demi Lovato right now? On Google Trends Demi Lovato had a popularity ranking of 25 ten days ago, 38 nine days ago, 27 eight days ago, 22 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 20 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 38. If we compare Demi Lovato’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 18.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.1. so by that measure, Demi Lovato is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Demi Lovato never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Demi Lovato has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-20, my research indicates that people searching for Demi Lovato are also searching for these related terms: demi lovato lyrics, love me demi lovato, i love me demi lovato, i love me, demi lovato selena gomez, selena gomez, demi lovato 2020, anyone, anyone demi lovato, demi lovato love me lyrics, demi lovato songs, demi lovato i love me lyrics, i love me lyrics, demi lovato boyfriend, max ehrich, sam smith, demi lovato sam smith, demi lovato max ehrich, ariana grande, joe jonas, demi lovato instagram, camp rock, demi lovato joe jonas, demi lovato age and miley cyrus.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Demi Lovato, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones