Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Marc Anthony, current as of 2020-05-20. I personally have always appreciated Marc Anthony, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Marc Anthony right now? On Google Trends Marc Anthony had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 68 nine days ago, 72 eight days ago, 52 seven days ago, 35 six days ago, 53 five days ago, 47 four days ago, 44 three days ago, 44 two days ago, 64 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 64. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 72. If we compare Marc Anthony’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 65.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 54.3. so by that measure, Marc Anthony has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Marc Anthony never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Marc Anthony has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-20, my research indicates that people searching for Marc Anthony are also searching for these related terms: marc anthony jennifer lopez, jennifer lopez, marc anthony 2020, vida marc anthony, marc anthony vivir, marc anthony canciones, jlo, jlo marc anthony, marc anthony concierto, mark anthony, youtube marc anthony, vivir mi vida marc anthony, salsa marc anthony, shampoo marc anthony, marc anthony shampoo, marc anthony songs, marc anthony hair, marc antony, musica marc anthony, canciones de marc anthony, marc anthony curls, jennifer lopez y marc anthony, marc anthony net worth, marc anthony hijos and marc anthony kids.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Marc Anthony, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones