What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Meg Ryan, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally really like Meg Ryan, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Meg Ryan right now? On Google Trends Meg Ryan had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 46 nine days ago, 59 eight days ago, 66 seven days ago, 38 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 44 four days ago, 42 three days ago, 42 two days ago, 41 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 60. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 66. If we compare Meg Ryan’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.6. so by that measure, Meg Ryan is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Meg Ryan never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Meg Ryan has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Meg Ryan are also searching for these related terms: meg ryan tom hanks, tom hanks, meg ryan movies, meg ryan 2020, meg ryan film, meg ryan now, dennis quaid, meg ryan dennis quaid, meg ryan top gun, top gun, tom hanks meg ryan movies, john mellencamp, john mellencamp meg ryan, meg ryan when harry met sally, meg ryan and tom hanks, when harry met sally, billy crystal, russell crowe, meg ryan young, meg ryan net worth, sleepless in seattle, nicolas cage meg ryan, meg ryan 2019, nicolas cage and meg ryan hair.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Meg Ryan, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones