Hello! I have found some interesting information on Selena Gomez, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally am a big fan of Selena Gomez, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Selena Gomez right now? On Google Trends Selena Gomez had a popularity ranking of 51 ten days ago, 56 nine days ago, 56 eight days ago, 56 seven days ago, 51 six days ago, 50 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 45 three days ago, 45 two days ago, 47 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-08 when they had a rank of 56. If we compare Selena Gomez’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 58.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 50.9. so by that measure, Selena Gomez has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Selena Gomez never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Selena Gomez has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-11 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Selena Gomez are also searching for these related terms: justin, selena gomez justin bieber, justin bieber, selena gomez lyrics, boyfriend, selena gomez boyfriend, rare selena gomez, selena gomez 2020, rare, selena gomez instagram, selena gomez song, ariana grande, demi lovato selena gomez, demi lovato, selena gomez age, taylor swift, selena gomez songs, selena gomez feel me, selena gomez the weeknd, the weeknd, lose you to love me, selena gomez lose you to love me, selena gomez movie, selena gomez net worth and miley cyrus.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Selena Gomez, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones