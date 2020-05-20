Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Cameron Diaz, current as of 2020-05-20. I personally have always appreciated Cameron Diaz, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Cameron Diaz right now? On Google Trends Cameron Diaz had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 64 nine days ago, 68 eight days ago, 57 seven days ago, 47 six days ago, 41 five days ago, 51 four days ago, 53 three days ago, 53 two days ago, 56 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 61. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 68. If we compare Cameron Diaz’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 54.2. so by that measure, Cameron Diaz is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Cameron Diaz never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Cameron Diaz has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-20, my research indicates that people searching for Cameron Diaz are also searching for these related terms: cameron diaz movie, cameron diaz movies, cameron diaz film, cameron diaz baby, cameron diaz mask, mask, tom cruise, tom cruise cameron diaz, cameron diaz the mask, benji madden, cameron diaz justin timberlake, benji madden cameron diaz, the mask, justin timberlake cameron diaz, cameron diaz age, cameron diaz 2020, justin timberlake, cameron diaz pelicula, cameron diaz husband, cameron diaz pregnant, drew barrymore, cameron diaz net worth, cameron diaz worth, jennifer aniston and young cameron diaz.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Cameron Diaz, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones