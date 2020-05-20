What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Lena Dunham, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally have always appreciated Lena Dunham, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lena Dunham right now? On Google Trends Lena Dunham had a popularity ranking of 19 ten days ago, 19 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 16 six days ago, 54 five days ago, 100 four days ago, 82 three days ago, 82 two days ago, 46 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-13 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Lena Dunham’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 40.9. so by that measure, Lena Dunham is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Lena Dunham never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lena Dunham has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Lena Dunham are also searching for these related terms: lena dunham sister, girls lena dunham, girls, lena dunham 2020, lena dunham once upon a time, lena dunham instagram, lena dunham once upon a time in hollywood, lena dunham brad pitt, once upon a time in hollywood, lena dunham adam driver, lena dunham vogue, vogue lena dunham, lena dunham weight, lena dunham book, lena dunham husband, lena dunham net worth, lena dunham boyfriend, odell beckham jr, lena dunham weight gain and who is lena dunham.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lena Dunham, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones