What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Leonardo DiCaprio, current as of 2020-05-20. I personally am a big fan of Leonardo DiCaprio, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Leonardo DiCaprio right now? On Google Trends Leonardo DiCaprio had a popularity ranking of 65 ten days ago, 76 nine days ago, 74 eight days ago, 66 seven days ago, 56 six days ago, 55 five days ago, 61 four days ago, 57 three days ago, 57 two days ago, 70 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 71. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-09 when they had a rank of 76. If we compare Leonardo DiCaprio’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 49.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 65.1. so by that measure, Leonardo DiCaprio is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Leonardo DiCaprio never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Leonardo DiCaprio has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-04-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-20, my research indicates that people searching for Leonardo DiCaprio are also searching for these related terms: leonardo dicaprio movies, leonardo dicaprio brad pitt, brad pitt, leonardo dicaprio movie, young leonardo dicaprio, leonardo dicaprio titanic, titanic, film leonardo dicaprio, kate winslet, oscar leonardo dicaprio, johnny depp, leonardo dicaprio 2020, leonardo dicaprio age, pelicula leonardo dicaprio, leonardo dicaprio net worth, filme leonardo dicaprio, camila morrone, leonardo dicaprio camila morrone, leonardo di caprio, leonardo dicaprio wife, leonardo dicaprio girlfriend, romeo and juliet, romeo and juliet leonardo dicaprio, leonardo da vinci and leo.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Leonardo DiCaprio, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones