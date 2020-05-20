Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Javier Bardem, current as of 2020-05-20. I personally really like Javier Bardem, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Javier Bardem right now? On Google Trends Javier Bardem had a popularity ranking of 37 ten days ago, 51 nine days ago, 54 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 66 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 32 four days ago, 45 three days ago, 45 two days ago, 58 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 58. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-12 when they had a rank of 66. If we compare Javier Bardem’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 46.7. so by that measure, Javier Bardem is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Javier Bardem never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Javier Bardem has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-03-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-20, my research indicates that people searching for Javier Bardem are also searching for these related terms: javier bardem penelope cruz, penelope cruz, jeffrey dean morgan javier bardem, jeffrey dean morgan, javier bardem film, skyfall, javier bardem skyfall, javier bardem movies, no country for old men javier bardem, no country for old men, javier bardem bond, pablo escobar, javier bardem peliculas, johnny depp, daniel craig, vicky cristina barcelona, benicio del toro, antonio banderas, carlos bardem, penelope cruz and javier bardem, salma hayek, mother, jamon jamon, eat pray love and julia roberts.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Javier Bardem, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones