Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Leona Lewis, current as of 2020-05-19. I personally am a big fan of Leona Lewis, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Leona Lewis right now? On Google Trends Leona Lewis had a popularity ranking of 33 ten days ago, 27 nine days ago, 55 eight days ago, 62 seven days ago, 42 six days ago, 51 five days ago, 44 four days ago, 47 three days ago, 47 two days ago, 45 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 34. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-10 when they had a rank of 62. If we compare Leona Lewis’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 51.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 44.0. so by that measure, Leona Lewis has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Leona Lewis never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Leona Lewis has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-19, my research indicates that people searching for Leona Lewis are also searching for these related terms: run, run leona lewis, leona lewis bleeding love, leona lewis songs, calum scott, leona lewis you are the reason, run lyrics leona lewis, you are the reason, leona lewis x factor, leona lewis better in time, youtube leona lewis, leona lewis bleeding love lyrics, footprints in the sand, leona lewis footprints in the sand, leona lewis light up, calum scott and leona lewis, leona lewis husband, lyrics better in time leona lewis, happy leona lewis, leona lewis a moment like this, leona lewis net worth, leona lewis duet, run song, i see you leona lewis and alicia keys.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Leona Lewis, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones