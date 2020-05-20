Hello! I have found some fun facts on Megan Fox, current as of 2020-05-20. I personally have always appreciated Megan Fox, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Megan Fox right now? On Google Trends Megan Fox had a popularity ranking of 29 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 33 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 33 four days ago, 31 three days ago, 31 two days ago, 50 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 100. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-05-17 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Megan Fox’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 40.0. so by that measure, Megan Fox is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Megan Fox never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Megan Fox has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-05-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-05-20, my research indicates that people searching for Megan Fox are also searching for these related terms: megan fox transformers, transformers, megan fox 2020, megan fox movie, megan fox hot, megan fox shia labeouf, megan kelly, megan fox news, shia labeouf, megan fox age, megan fox instagram, megan fox movies, sexy megan fox, megan fox body, angelina jolie, megan fox brian austin green, brian austin green, megan fox thumbs, meghan fox, new girl megan fox, new girl, megan fox thumb, megan fox kids, madison beer and scarlett johansson.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Megan Fox, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones